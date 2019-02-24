No confidence in police probe: Mullappally

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran has demanded a CBI probe into the twin murder in Kasaragod as he fears that the police probe is off the track.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, Mr. Ramachandran said the police were yielding to pressure regarding the investigation. It was the trained killers who murdered the two Congress workers there, he said.

He demanded inquiry into the role of Uduma MLA and a former legislator from the region in the incident. Mr. Ramachandran questioned the visit of the CPI(M) leaders to the house of the first accused in the case. If the party did not have any role in the murder, why did the party leaders visit the house of the accused, who was also a CPI(M) leader? he asked.

He said the KPCC and family members of the slain leaders had lost confidence in the police probe. The two officials who were leading the probe had earlier come under fire for derailing the investigation in some cases, he said.

Mr. Ramachandran said the KPCC leadership had instructed the Kasaragod district leadership of the party to facilitate the visit of the Chief Minister to the homes of the slain workers. Instructions were also issued to avoid any untoward scene during the visit of the Chief Minister. However, no one approached the party district leadership regarding the Chief Minister's visit, he said.

Mr. Ramachandran also criticised the CPI(M) stand towards the NSS. The statements of CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan against NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair were deplorable, he said.