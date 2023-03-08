HamberMenu
No compromises on Brahmapuram, says Govindan

March 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan on Wednesday said that his party would not make any compromises on Brahmapuram regardless of who was at fault in the ongoing fire incident.  

Responding to queries at Thripunithura, he said that his party welcomed all efforts to resolve the current crisis. The Left Front and the Kochi Corporation had not done anything in favour of the contractor for biomining of the legacy waste at the plant. As the Minister in-charge of local bodies, at his instance, Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan had held discussions to give momentum to the process, he said.  

There would be no compromise on the issue no matter the political affiliation of the contractor or the company, he stated.

Asked about LDF convenor E.P. Jayarajan’s comment about women protesters dressing up like boys, leading to the police failing to distinguish whether they were men or women, he said when they are attired like men, the police are often unable to distinguish them. That apart, the party has no opinion that they should not dress up in that manner. “Why should we insist on a dress code for the public?” he asked.  

