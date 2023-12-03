HamberMenu
No compromise on upholding democracy, says Satheesan

December 03, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has said it was Nehruvian ideologies and the haunting imagery of World War II that inspired him to be a strong democratic and secularist.

Speaking at a book reading session with MLA M. K. Muneer as part of the Malabar Literature Festival in Kozhikode on December 2, he drew comparisons between the PR agencies in the country and Joseph Goebbels, the chief propagandist of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany. “Dictators can be defeated easily,” he said. The extremist organisations coexisted and were interlinked when it came to ideologies. Upholding the values of democracy and secularism should not be compromised, he added.

Mr. Muneer also joined him in drawing parallels between fascism in Germany and in India. He suggested that Congress leadership start Nehruvian Schools in the country as a creative reply to schools that propagate divisive education.

