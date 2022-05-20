No compromise on infra development: CM

He says no going back on committed projects

The Left Democratic Front government, which has completed the first year of its second term, has gained more popular support, which is evident from the results of the local body elections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The results of the local body elections have been a big confident booster for the government, which is committed to its policy of development rooted in social welfare. The fact that the LDF won even in those local bodies where there were stringent protests against the Silverline project is an indication of the faith that the people have reposed in this government, he said.

The Opposition’s recriminatory campaign against Silverline would not pass muster with the voters, he added.

The government will go ahead with and complete the projects that it has committed to, whatever be the adversities thrown in its path. Right from the previous LDF government, the LDF’s policy has been to pursue development which does not exclude any sections of society and which is rooted in social justice and this has the approval of the people, he said.

The party’s election manifesto, which presented the picture of a “Nava Keralam”, made 900 promises to the people, which would help usher in a sustainable development model. Along with that, the government could also draw up special 100-day action plans with focus on important sectors and priorities and in the past one year, two such 100-day action plans have been completed, Mr. Vijayan said.

The government's efforts are to enable the creation of a knowledge economy and modern society in the State, something that the future generations will cherish.

Mr. Vijayan said a progress report of the last one year of the second LDF government would be presented before the people on June 2, when the government’s first year celebrations would be held.

He reiterated that the government would not go back from any of the projects already announced and that there would be no compromise when it came to infrastructure development.

The adverse campaign unleashed against Silverline by vested interests would be exposed before the people and the project would be implemented with popular support and participation, he said.