No Commissioner nod for sale of Thar, HC told

The Guruvayur Devaswom Commissioner has not yet accorded sanction for the sale of the Mahindra Thar received as offering from a director of Mahindra and Mahindra in auction and the vehicle is still in the custody of the Devaswom, the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee has informed the Kerala High Court.

The submission was made when a petition filed by the Hindu Seva Kendram, Ernakulam, challenging the auction conducted by the Devaswom and seeking to restrain it from transferring the ownership of the vehicle came up before the court.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajith Kumar also directed the Devaswom to furnish the details of the Mahindra Thar received as offering from Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, and later auctioned off by the Devaswom to Amal Muhammed Ali of Ernakulam.

The court noted that as per subsection (1) of Section 11 of the Guruvayur Devaswom Act, no movable property of non-perishable nature in the possession of the committee and the value of which was more than ₹5,000 and no jewellery shall be sold, pledged, or otherwise alienated unless it is sanctioned by the Commissioner.

Before giving sanction, the Commissioner shall publish the particulars relating to the proposed transaction and invite objections and suggestions .

The petitioner pointed out that serious irregularity and illegality were perpetrated by the Guruvayur Devaswom. The action of the administrator in auctioning the vehicle before the managing committee took a decision was illegal. It was in violation of the provisions of the Guruvayur Devaswom Act and the general principles regarding the auction.