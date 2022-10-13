No clue yet about ‘sorcerer’ behind Payyoli theft

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no clue yet about Kasaragod native Mohammed Shafi who allegedly fooled a Madrasa teacher at Payyoli as a sorcerer and made away with liquid cash to the tune of ₹1.25 lakh and 7.5 sovereigns of gold from his apartment.

Preliminary investigation by the police confirmed that the suspect had not performed black magic but used it as a cover to dupe the family.

Mohammed allegedly carried out the theft after establishing friendship with the complainant who had met him during a train journey. He visited the complainant’s apartment in the name of holding prayers. Mohammed, who secretly stole the valuables and cash, later reappeared as a “saviour” with the claim that he would recover them using his black magic skills.

“In order to recover the lost gold and cash, the complainant had reportedly offered Mohammed ₹75,000. In effect, the complainant lost cash to the tune of ₹2 lakh,” said a police officer. He added that it was a well-planned theft after winning the complainant’s trust.

The alleged theft took place on September 22, and the complainant’s family came across the incident only after a fortnight. Mohammed was hardly suspected as he visited the apartment again on October 8 with an offer to recover the lost money and gold through black magic. However, the complainant approached the police after noticing Mohammed’s suspicious absence for a few days.

Police officers from the Payyoli station said they had received no similar complaints from anyone else. “Investigation is on to check whether Mohammed was involved in black magic. His identity as Mohammed Shafi will also have to be verified,” they added.