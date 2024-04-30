No classes during daytime hours when heat peaks: Minister

April 30, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government decision to avoid classes during daytime hours when heat peaks is applicable to unaided schools, tutorials and tuition centres too, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, the Minister said classes could be held from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. or in the evening when the temperatures were not high.

The Minister said a number of complaints were being received about classes being held as usual in unaided schools. However, holding classes in the middle of the day would invite action. The government decision was not applicable to government and aided schools alone. The no-objection certificate to unaided schools was given by the government, he pointed out.

The Minister said that owing to the heatwave conditions in the State, the daytime working hours of labourers working in the open had been rescheduled till May 15. If labourers were found working from 12 noon to 3 p.m., strict action would be taken against their employer.

Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian had been directed to conduct inspections at all workplaces in the State and take action, the Minister said.

