No clarity on Church Bill: Satheesan

April 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Neither the Opposition nor the media have any clarity on the contents of the Church Bill that the government is proposing and when that is the case, Health Minister Veena George’s statement demanding that the Leader of the Opposition should make his stand clear on the Bill is ridiculous, said Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan here on Wednesday.

He mocked that if the Minister were to give him a copy of the Bill, he can attempt commenting on it.

“Why should the Health Minister and the government rise up in arms just because the youth wing of the Christian community that the Minister belongs to has put up posters questioning her stand on the Bill?” he asked.

Mr. Satheesan wondered whether the State was under “police raj”, given the manner in which a huge posse of police, including DySPs, were called in on the eve of Easter to seize the car of the person accused of putting up the posters.

The CPI(M) should make it clear if it is a crime to express protests by putting up posters, he said.