No circumstantial evidence: police end probe into suspected sexual assault case

January 01, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Citing lack of clear circumstantial evidence, the Kozhikode town police have wound up the investigation into the suspected sexual assault on a Korean woman whose journey was prevented at Calicut International Airport on December 23 in the absence of proper travel documents.

Based on the latest medical reports and the woman’s detailed statement, the investigation team arrived at a conclusion that she came up with the wrong complaint as she was mentally upset after her journey was interrupted. She had also puzzled the team with contradictory statements and details of the suspects.

Though the police carried out detailed examinations in all areas she visited, they could not find out anything related to the assault. CCTV visuals from multiple locations too had been retrieved.

Police sources said there were doubts about the authenticity of her claims from the initial phase itself. The 38-year-old woman, who showed symptoms of mental illness and mood swings, had been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment, they said.

Hearing about the incident, a senior woman official from South Korea’s Consulate General’s office in Chennai had visited her at the hospital. During the official visit too she was unable to reveal anything concrete related to her complaint. It was on December 9 that the Korean woman reached Kerala as part of a State-wide trip. Officials said she would be given assistance to go back home after the course of treatment.