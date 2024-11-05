GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No child will be left out of school sports meet, says Sivankutty

Published - November 05, 2024 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Many youngsters who otherwise would have been restricted to the margins could be integrated into the mainstream thanks to the introduction of Inclusive Sports for the differently abled in the ongoing edition of the Kerala School Sports & Games, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Sivankutty said that inclusive events in which differently abled students were also competing had rendered this edition of the meet a standout event. He hoped that this would help create more talents. “We are organising the meet from this year onwards with the determination that not even a single child should be left out and deprived of opportunities,” the Minister said.

Events are being held efficiently across all 17 venues. Food and accommodation have been arranged for the participants without giving room for any complaints. Coordinated efforts helped overcome multiple challenges in connection with the organisation of the event, he said.

Two youngsters determined to smash their disabilities on the badminton court

Differently abled Pranav Alathur, who was featured in the promotional video of the meet made by the Education department, would be invited to the valedictory function, Mr. Sivankutty said. Not inviting him to the inaugural function had brought the department brickbats.

Food has been provided to 14,727 persons across 12 venues. Accommodation has been arranged in 71 schools, including eight schools kept on reserve. Around 10,000 students, including 1,800 differently abled youngsters, had utilised the accommodation facilities on the first day itself, Mr. Sivankutty said.

