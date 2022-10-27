No changes should be made to Muslim personal law in conflict with Islamic law, says IUWL

Noorbina Rasheed submits memorandum to Parliamentary Standing Committee

The Hindu Bureau KOZHIKODE
October 27, 2022 20:30 IST

Indian Union Women’s League (IUWL) national general secretary P.K. Noorbina Rasheed has requested the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice constituted to review personal laws in the country that no changes be made to the Muslim personal law that will be in conflict with Islamic Law (Sharia law).

In a memorandum addressed to Deputy Secretary Goutam Kumar attached to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the IUWL leader said Muslim personal law was enacted and maintained to enable Muslims to follow the verdicts of the Holy Quran. Personal laws were enacted in compliance with the Indian Constitution for a certain class or group of people based on religion, faith, and belief.

In India, everyone belongs to different castes and religions and have their own faiths and belief systems based on religious scriptures. As far as Muslims are concerned, their faiths and belief systems are based on the Holy Quran and Sunnah, Ms. Rasheed said.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice chaired by Sushil Kumar Modi has identified the subject ‘Review of Personal Laws’ for detailed examination. To have a wider consultation, the Committee has decided to invite memoranda containing views and suggestions from stakeholders interested in the subject.

Upon examination, the Committee will recommend to the government various reforms, statutory and otherwise, required in personal and family laws followed by different religious and social groups of the country. Those interested should send their views and suggestions in form of a memorandum to the Committee addressed to Goutam Kumar, Deputy Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat (phone 011-2303 5187) to rsmemocpers@sansad.nic.in 

Those who wish to appear before the Committee for giving oral evidence, besides submitting memoranda, are requested to specifically indicate so. However, the Committee’s decision in this regard will be final, a Rajya Sabha press release said.

