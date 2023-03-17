ADVERTISEMENT

No change in IUML State council meet: Salam

March 17, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

‘Reports about court order stalling the meeting are false’

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership said here on Friday that the party’s State council meeting would take place in Kozhikode as per schedule on Saturday.

IUML State president Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal held discussions with other leaders and district office-bearers at the party office here on Friday. “At present, there is nothing that prevents us from holding tomorrow’s [Saturday] State council meeting in Kozhikode,” said IUML State secretary P.M.A. Salam.

Mr. Salam said that court proceedings initiated by some former district leaders from Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ernakulam would not affect the conduct of the State council.

The IUML leadership had dismissed some leaders, including K.S. Hamza from Thrissur, following allegations of anti-party activities. Mr. Hamza and others had moved different courts at Kozhikode demanding that the State council meeting scheduled for Saturday be stalled until the respective district councils were convened.

Mr. Salam said that the news reports that appeared in a section of the media about a court order stalling the State council meeting were false. “There is no truth in the news reports. The State council meeting will take place at Kozhikode as per the schedule. No court has stalled the meeting,” he said.

IUML district leaders facing action said that the party would be risking contempt of court by holding the State council on Saturday. They said the party leadership was taking a big risk by daring to hold the meeting in the wake of three court injunctions following petitions filed by aggrieved members.

