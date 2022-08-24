No change in itinerary of Sharjah ruler: CM

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 24, 2022 00:35 IST

There was no change in the itinerary of the Sharjah ruler during his visit to the State in 2017, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The Chief Minister, in a written reply presented in the Assembly on Tuesday, said he had met the Sharjah ruler at Cliff House here at 10.30 a.m. on September 26, 2017. Representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs were also part of the Sharjah ruler’s team, he said.

Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, had recently alleged a change in the itinerary of the visiting dignitary. However, Mr. Vijayan said the visit proceeded along the pre-determined route.

He also said he had met the UAE Consul General at Cliff House. The meeting was an official one, and there was no need for the Union External Affairs Minister’s permission for such meetings, he said.

The Chief Minister, however, did not give a reply to the question on how many times such meetings were held, what topics were discussed, and what decisions were taken.

