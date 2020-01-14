No change in govt. stance on Sabarimala: Devaswom Minister

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said that the Kerala government has always maintained that the Sabarimala issue would be best decided in consultation with religious scholars.

He said the government had been consistent in its prayer before the Supreme Court that the issue of rituals at Sabarimala be decided in consultation with Hindu religious scholars and experts.

“This was our prayer in the affidavit submitted before the court. It had clearly said that since it [entry of women of all groups to Sabarimala] was an issue related to the temple rituals, it would be good to consult religious scholars and subject experts before taking a decision,” he said, dispelling reports about a change of stance on his part and a difference of opinion over this with Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Issac.

“The government stance has always been this,” he said, accusing the media of focusing on certain select portions of the affidavit and missing its thrust. While this was the government’s appeal, the court did not pay attention to it and chose to appoint an amicus curiae and went by his report.

The government was Constitutionally-bound to implement the Supreme Court order, be it on Sabarimala or in the case of the illegal flats at Maradu. Asked if the government was going back on its stance on Sabarimala, he answered in the negative, and said the same affidavit would be filed again if such a situation arose.