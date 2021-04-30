No change in deferred salary payment: Isaac

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 April 2021

First instalment will be paid in May

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said that the government will disburse the first instalment of one month’s salary deducted from the government employees and teachers last year after the salary bills are cleared by the treasury in May.

“There is no change in the decision announced by the government to pay the deferred salary in five instalments. The first instalment will be given after the salary for April is disbursed,” Dr. Issac said here on Friday.

Six days salary of the government employees and teachers were deducted for five months from April to August last year to meet the expenses for the State’s fight against COVID-19. Initially, it was decided to merge the deferred salary in the Provident Fund of the employees, but later it was decided to give it in five instalments along with the salary of April.

The Finance Minister said the treasury was not able to disburse the first instalment of the deferred salary along with the salary for April. During the last two months, the officials have been very busy shifting the treasury systems to the new server.

Dr. Isaac said those government employees and teachers interested would also have the opportunity to contribute the first instalment of the deferred salary to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). The NGO union had requested the government to allow the employees and teachers the option of donate the deferred salary instalments to the CMDRF.