No change in BTech fee this academic year

Govt. enters into agreement with managements on fee structure

The fee charged by self-financing engineering colleges in the State will remain unchanged during the 2022-23 academic year. The government has entered into agreement with the managements on the fee structure and seat allotment.

The Kerala Self-Financing Engineering College Managements Association (KSFECMA) and the Association of Managements of Christian Autonomous Engineering Colleges of Kerala (AMCAECK) have inked the deals with the government.

Retaining the existing seat matrix, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will allot students to 50% of the seats in the colleges on the basis of a rank list prepared in accordance with merit and reservation guidelines.

The seats filled up by the CEE are further divided into two – lower-income group and others. The annual tuition fee for both groups will be ₹50,000 each, while students belonging to the latter category will additionally incur an annual special fee of ₹25,000.

Of the remaining seats, 35% (out of 50%) will be filled by the managements (under the management quota) with students who figure in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) lists. The remaining 15% can be filled under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota.

An annual tuition fee of up to ₹99,000 and ₹1.5 lakh will be charged from students who secure admission under the management and NRI quotas respectively. Students of these groups will be required to pay an annual special fee of ₹25,000, besides an interest-free refundable deposit of ₹1.5 lakh.

In the case of AMCAECK-affiliated colleges, 50% of the seats will be filled by the CEE, 35% will be filled by the respective managements and the remaining 15% under the NRI category. The CEE will allot 10% of the total seats from among the students belonging to the community to which the educational agency belongs. However, in the case of the Latin Catholic community, the CEE will allot 15% of the total seats from among the students belonging to the particular community.

While an annual fee of ₹75,000 will be charged by the AMCAECK-aligned institutions, students except those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Eligible Communities (OEC) or fishermen community will be required to make an interest-free refundable deposit of ₹1 lakh. Students admitted under the NRI quota will have to remit up to $7,000 in addition to the fee payable by other candidates. However, they will not be required to pay the refundable sum of ₹1 lakh.

The fees of SCs, STs, and OEC candidates and those hailing from the fishing community will be borne by the government.