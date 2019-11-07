No CBI probe in PSC CPO exam scam: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ruled out a CBI probe into the charges of irregularities in the examination conducted by Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) for recruiting civil police officers (CPO) for the Kerala Armed Police Kasaragod Battalion, but promised to recommend the commission to issue provisional recruitment advice memo to other candidates on the rank list.

Replying to a notice for an adjournment motion of Anoop Jacob demanding a CBI probe into the scam in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said the commission being a constitutional body the government had limitations in intervening in its functioning, but was committed to protecting the interests of other candidates on the rank list.

Mr. Vijayan denied the Opposition allegation that the accused got bail owing to the police laxity in filing the charge sheet. The court granted bail on its conviction. The police had arrested the accused and the Crime Branch probe in the case was progressing. There was delay in getting the forensic report, he said.

Mr. Jacob alleged that the accused, SFI activists, were enjoying the political protection of the CPI(M) and the delay in filing the charge sheet was a proof in this score. He accused the Crime Branch of trying to help the accused and demanded a CBI probe to expose the mafia behind the scam.

Mr. Vijayan sought to allay the concerns of the candidates and said the government was seriously pursuing the case to protect the credibility of the commission.

Based on the Chief Minister’s reply, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan denied permission for the notice and the Opposition walked out in protest.