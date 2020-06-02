No cause for concern over Idukki water level

District Collector H. Dinesan has said that there is no need for concern with regard to the water level in the Idukki dam reservoir.

The water level on Tuesday was 2,338 ft whereas the shutter level of the dam was 2,373 ft. He said blue alert would be sounded at eight ft below the shutter level and when it reached 2,371 ft, orange alert would be sounded. The red alert would be sounded when the level rose to 2,372 ft.

There was no need for concern now as water level should rise 35 ft more to reach the shutter level, he said.