No CAA in States ruled by Cong.: Venugopal

Seven States in the country where the Congress is in power or is part of the ruling dispensation will not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal has said.

Mr. Venugopal was speaking after flagging off the first-ever long march being taken out by MPs in the State in protest against CAA and for the protection of the Constitution at Guruvayur on Thursday.

The march led by T.N. Prathapan, MP, was attended by Ramya Haridas, MP, Anil Akkara, MLA, and senior Congress leaders, including O. Abdurahiman Kutty, Joseph Challissery, A.P. Anil Kumar, Padmaja Venugopal, V. Balram, Therambil Ramakrishnan, Suranad Rajasekharan, P.A. Madhavan and Jose Vellur.

The long march concluded at Thriprayar.

Responding to the remarks made by Union Minister Ravisankar Prasad that the anti-CAA resolution passed by the State Assembly was unconstitutional, the AICC general secretary said the Minister need not teach the Kerala leaders what was Indian Constitution.

Image tarnished

“The CAA targets a religion. The CAA has tarnished the secular image of India in front of the world. The Centre is trying to link citizenship with religion. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act breaches equality for justice.”

Mr. Venugopal alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah had become an expert in telling lies. The Union government was misusing all positions such as that of the Governor and the Army Chief. The protest was not a fight to dethrone the government, but to protect the country.

The struggle was initiated by students beyond caste and religious boundaries.

Dividing country

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dividing the country on communal lines to get a few votes. We will continue the fight till the government withdrew the Act,” he said.

Former DCC president O. Abdurahiman Kutty presided. Around 5,000 Congress activists lined up for the march.