No brickbats from CAG, says Minister

Revenue Minister E.Chandrasekharan’s office on Friday described as baseless reports that the Comptroller and Auditor General flayed the department for the delay in taking over excess land, land being held by an individual or organisation in violation of the Kerala Land Ceiling Rules, 1972.

The Minister said in a release here that the CAG had lauded the department’s efforts in taking over excess land. The CAG, which audited the details in this regard in five districts, found that of the 23,151,3770 ha of excess land, the department took over 21,563,3358 ha. Of the 24,967 cases, only 169 cases were to be resolved again . This included land that had been declared as vested forest and land on which courts had stayed further proceedings.