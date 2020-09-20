No breakthrough yet in Karuvatta bank heist case

5.43 kg of gold ornaments and ₹4.5 lakh were stolen

More than two weeks after burglars decamped with gold and cash from the Karuvatta Service Cooperative Bank, the police have failed to make any significant headway in the case.

“A detailed investigation is on. But we are yet to make a major breakthrough in the case,” said a police official. The investigation by a 15-member team is led by Additional Superintendent of Police N. Rajan.

At least 5.43 kg of gold ornaments and ₹4.5 lakh cash were stolen from the bank. The incident came to light on September 3 when the bank reopened after Onam holidays. According to the police, the burglars entered the bank by breaking open a door and took away gold and cash kept in two safes in the strongroom.

Both the strong room and lockers were opened using a gas-cutter.

While the thieves abandoned the used gas cylinders in the bank, they took away the CCTV hard disk and computers.

Pickup vehicle

In the initial days, the probe was largely centred around a pickup vehicle, which was found parked in the area on September 1, and gas cylinders left inside the bank by the burglars.

Later, the involvement of the vehicle in the heist was ruled out after its driver was tracked down. Gas cylinders left behind in the bank were looted from a gas agency in Pathanamthitta district. Examination of mobile phone tower data and scanning of footage from CCTV cameras from nearby areas and on the National Highway 66 also failed to provide any concrete leads.

The police have announced rewards to those who provide important information on the bank theft. The identity of persons who pass on information will be kept secret.

Jewellery looted by the thieves belonged to some 300 customers who pledged it with the bank under the gold loan scheme.