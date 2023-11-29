No breakthrough in Oyoor abduction case

November 29, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOLLAM

Despite releasing two sketches of the suspects and forming special teams, the police are yet to make a breakthrough in the investigation of Oyoor abduction case.

While the authorities failed to trace the vehicle in which the girl was kidnapped even after two days, Kollam Rural Police on Wednesday sought the help of car number plate dealers to identify those associated with the gang.

According to the statement of the child, she spent Monday night at a house with her abductors. As per reports, though the six-year-old was shown photographs of nearly 30 suspects based on the sketch, she couldn’t identify any.

According to officials, the kidnappers are either Kollam residents or persons who are familiar with the area.

While the police have put some ex-convicts under surveillance, they have also cast a wider dragnet to nab the woman who left the girl at Asramam maidan here.

As the sketches were widely circulated, a Kunadra resident had to approach police and clarify that he had no connection with the case. Due to his close resemblance to the first sketch released by police, his photos and other details were shared on social media.

The incident has generated panic among the public and according to officials, reports of unknown persons and vehicles are pouring in.

In a similar incident, an attempted adduction was reported from Valakam on Wednesday where a gang allegedly tried to kidnap a Class VII student.

Meanwhile, the Kollam District Child Welfare Committee has issued an order as per Juvenile Justice Act preventing the use of the pictures and address of the six-year-old for further reporting of the case.

“The CWC will ensure protection and counselling for both the children. The order has been issued to protect the privacy and safety of the child,” said the officials.