No bid in Kerala to recruit female students for terrorist activities: CM

‘Narcotic jihad issue has not created any rift in society’

The State government has not noticed any attempt being made to lure female students into terrorist activities from college campuses, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Monday.

Interestingly, Mr. Vijayan’s response to a question in the House has come amid recent reports that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had alerted its cadres about alleged attempts by radical elements to recruit professional college students for extremist activities.

The issue was raised in the House by Shafi Parambil, A.P. Anil Kumar, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Sajeev Joseph of the Congress through a starred question.

On whether the “political resolution of a prominent political party” on this matter had come to the State government’s notice, the Chief Minister replied in the negative.

He also replied in the negative to a question whether any government investigation had revealed attempts to recruit female students from college campuses for terrorist activities.

CPI(M) stand

The CPI(M) warning to cadres about the purported attempt by communal elements was reportedly part of an internal note circulated ahead of the party’s branch and area committee meets.

To a related question, the Chief Minister, in a written reply, said the debate on ‘narcotic jihad’ had not created any rift or conflict among communities. As such, the present situation did not require the government to convene a meeting of community leaders for conciliatory talks, he said. The State government was taking steps to ensure communal harmony and rally all sections of society for the development of the State, he added.