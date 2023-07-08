ADVERTISEMENT

No aversion to IUML, says M.V. Govindan 

July 08, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Thrissur

CPI(M) State secretary rules out politics in invite extended to the IUML to attend a seminar on UCC

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has no aversion to the Indian Union Muslim League, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan has said. Interacting with mediapersons here on Saturday, he said he had always supported the right decisions taken by the IUML.

“The CPI(M) has invited the IUML to a seminar on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). There is no politics in it. The CPI(M) is trying to create unity of like-minded parties against the UCC. It should not be taken as a political move,” he said. Mr. Govindan, however, said that the Congress did not have clarity on the UCC. It had different stands in different States, he added.

