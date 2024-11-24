No anti-incumbency wave against LDF govt. in Kerala, says CPI leader Binoy Vishwam

The electoral victory on Saturday in Chelakkara and the increase in the vote share of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Palakkad prove that voters did not heed the “propaganda” about a strong anti-incumbency wave against the LDF government in Kerala, Binoy Vishwam, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), said in a release.

The UDF secured victory in Palakkad due to a decline in BJP votes and support from fundamentalist groups. The BJP-Congress “unholy nexus” was evident in all three constituencies where bypolls were held, he said.