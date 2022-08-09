No adversarial approach over Governor not signing ordinances: LDF

Govt. works by keeping interests of public at forefront: Jayarajan

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has said it was not going to adopt a confrontational or adversarial approach in connection with several of the State government’s ordinances getting lapsed as the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was refusing to sign them owing to paucity of time to peruse them.

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan told reporters here on Tuesday that “the Left front government was not going to take a confrontational or adversarial approach. That is not how the LDF government works. The government works by keeping the interests of the public at the forefront. Therefore, we will take steps after resolving the issues through dialogues and discussions,” he said.

Mr. Jayarajan said what was an extraordinary circumstance would become a normal situation.

The Governor, who was in Delhi on Monday and is scheduled to arrive here only on Wednesday, had told the media that he would not sign the ordinances without applying his mind and for that he needs time.

Law Minister P. Rajeeve had said the Governor has not refused to sign the ordinances and that even the Left government was against ‘ordinance raj’ and it had every intention to convene a session for ratifying the ordinances.

Among the ordinances that expired on Monday, the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Ordinance was one which provided that the Governor, the Chief Minister or the State government would be the competent authority and he or it may either accept or reject the declaration by the Lok Ayukta after giving an opportunity of being heard.