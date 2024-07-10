No action on the basis of media reports on PSC scam: M.V. Govindan

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan on Wednesday said no action would be possible based on mere media reports about the alleged PSC corruption scandal.

During a media interaction, the CPI M) leader however made it clear that an investigation would be conducted if there was any fault on the part of anyone.

“If a complaint is received, the committees concerned will check it. Even an anonymous complaint received on paper will be investigated by the party,” he said, adding that strong action would be initiated in case there was any truth in the complaints.

According to Mr. Govindan, the district secretary would be consulted to check whether there was any previous complaint regarding the allegation. He also clarified that the Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas did not file any complaint to the State committee on the incident.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan said the party was unaware of any allegations against any of its party members for taking bribes to facilitate PSC membership. He claimed that the allegation was a media-induced commotion.

The allegation related to the PSC membership surfaced following the complaint of a doctor-couple who claimed that a member of the CPI (M)’s Kozhikode town area committee demanded ₹60 lakh to secure them a PSC membership of which ₹22 lakh was paid. The complainant claimed that the payment was made following an assurance that Mr. Riyas would also support the appointment. Allegations were also raised against two people’s representatives in the alleged deal.