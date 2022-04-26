NMC warns against forged allotment letters

Official says letters a fabrication intended to tarnish the image of the commission

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned medical aspirants against forged allotment letters issued in its name for admissions to undergraduate courses in medical colleges across the country.

A circular issued by Samir Sinha, Under Secretary, NMC, said, “It has come to notice that fake allotment letters under alleged signature of Secretary, National Medical Commission, is under circulation. It is brought to public notice that the commission does not offer admissions in any medical college or involved at all with college allotment process…”

The circular available on the NMC website is attached with two “acknowledgement letters” on forged letter heads. The second one has details about the fees paid for admissions to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The “login paid fees” is ₹5 lakh and “due login amount” is ₹4.55 lakh.

The letter says that the “acceptance of application and seat approval is subject to the fulfillment of requirements as laid down in the NMC regulations and all instructions provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Directorate General of Medical Education”.

The candidate was also told to “report on the college campus with all original documents and confirmation and seat allotment letter on April 13, 2022”, from 10.30 a.m.

Mr. Sinha pointed out in the circular that such letters are a “fabrication intended to tarnish the image of the National Medical Commission which, in fact, is mandated to supervise highest ethical standards in medical profession.”

The commission came into force in 2020, superseding the erstwhile Medical Council of India. Its functions include laying down policies for maintaining a high quality and high standards in medical education and make necessary regulations in this behalf and laying down policies for regulating medical institutions, medical researches, and medical professionals and make necessary regulations in this behalf.