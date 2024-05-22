GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NMC serves notice on Idukki MCH

The NMC directed the college authorities to explain within three days why seats for the MBBS course should not be reduced for the 2024- 2025 academic year

Updated - May 22, 2024 03:41 am IST

Published - May 22, 2024 03:40 am IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Idukki Medical college near Cheruthoni in Idukki

Idukki Medical college near Cheruthoni in Idukki | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a show cause notice to Idukki Medical College Hospital citing inadequate facilities with a threat of fine and a reduction in the number of MBBS seats the next academic year.

The NMC directed the college authorities to explain within three days why seats for the MBBS course should not be reduced for the 2024- 2025 academic year or if a monetary penalty as per the regulations should not be imposed.

The college authorities should give an explanation at a virtual hearing scheduled for May 22 at 10 a.m.

Medical College Principal in-charge V.K. Devakumar said they would attend the virtual meeting. “A detailed explanation will be submitted soon. The notice has been issued based on an inspection report in January and February this year. After the inspection, over 50 new posts have been filled in the college,” said Dr. Devakumar.

However, MBBS students said there was severe shortage of basic amenities in the institution. “There is no lab facility though second-year MBBS classes began five months ago. The absence of a proper lecture hall is another concern. The construction works of the girls’ hostel are yet to be completed. Now, the girl students have been shifted to the boys’ hostel and the male students to the PWD rest house,” said a second-year MBBS student.

Related Topics

medical colleges / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.