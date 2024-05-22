NMC serves notice on Idukki MCH

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a show cause notice to Idukki Medical College Hospital citing inadequate facilities with a threat of fine and a reduction in the number of MBBS seats the next academic year.

The NMC directed the college authorities to explain within three days why seats for the MBBS course should not be reduced for the 2024- 2025 academic year or if a monetary penalty as per the regulations should not be imposed.

The college authorities should give an explanation at a virtual hearing scheduled for May 22 at 10 a.m.

Medical College Principal in-charge V.K. Devakumar said they would attend the virtual meeting. “A detailed explanation will be submitted soon. The notice has been issued based on an inspection report in January and February this year. After the inspection, over 50 new posts have been filled in the college,” said Dr. Devakumar.

However, MBBS students said there was severe shortage of basic amenities in the institution. “There is no lab facility though second-year MBBS classes began five months ago. The absence of a proper lecture hall is another concern. The construction works of the girls’ hostel are yet to be completed. Now, the girl students have been shifted to the boys’ hostel and the male students to the PWD rest house,” said a second-year MBBS student.