N.M. Mohammedali Endowment Award presented to K. N. Panikkar

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 19, 2022 22:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby presenting the N.M. Mohammedali Endowment Award to historian K.N. Panikkar in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noted historian K.N. Panikkar has urged Left organisations to promote democratic ideals among the people asserting that democracy alone can defeat fascism.

He was speaking after accepting the N.M. Mohammedali Endowment Award instituted by the Kerala Gazetted officers' Association (KGOA) from CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M. A. Baby in Bengaluru on Monday.

The BJP-led government was trying to subjugate the Indian mind to a religion-based political philosophy. While a political alliance of democratic, secular forces was essential to defeat fascism, such trends can be fully overcome only when the society was aware of the danger, Dr. Panikkar said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

KGOA State president M.A. Nazar presided. N.M. Mohammedali's family members, KGOA general secretary S.R. Mohanachandran, and All Karnataka State Employees' Federation president H.S. Jayakumar, were present. The fourth edition of Mathavum Manushyanum, a book authored by Mohammedali, was released on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app