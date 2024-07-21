N.K. Sooraj to represent India in Paris Olympics, marking a proud moment for Kannur

As the Indian boxing team gears up for the Paris Olympics, Kannur basks in pride, celebrating the inclusion of one of its own in the prestigious event.

Dr. N.K. Sooraj, vice chairman of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Development Commission, will accompany the team as an observer, a role that underscores his contributions to the sport.

Dr. Sooraj’s responsibilities in Paris will include overseeing the conduct of boxing matches, ensuring adherence to international regulations, and providing recommendations to enhance the performance of Indian boxers. His appointment is a testament to his organisational excellence, particularly noted during the National Women’s Boxing Championship held in Kannur in 2019 and the State Boxing Championship held at Azhikode.

A prominent expatriate businessman and a member of the Loka Kerala Sabha, Dr. Sooraj’s influence extends beyond boxing. He holds several key positions, including the president of the State Amateur Boxing Association, vice chairman of the BFI Development Commission, president of the Kannur District Olympic Association, and State Sports Council nominee for the Fencing Association. He also chairs Azhikode Daya Academy and Daya Charitable Trust.

Dr. D. Chandralal, Dronacharya awardee and head coach of the Indian boxing team, hailed Dr. Sooraj’s nomination. “The nomination of Dr. Sooraj is a testament to BFI’s commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity and excellence in sports, and it is a matter of pride for Kerala,” he said.

Expressing his honour at being selected, Dr. Sooraj said, “This new position will help me gain insights into the Olympic Village and international boxing standards, which I can leverage to benefit our country.” With Team India aiming for a medal in boxing, Dr. Sooraj’s role takes on added significance.

The Indian boxing team led by BFI president and SpiceJet owner Ajay Singh includes six promising athletes: Amit Pangal (51 kg), Nishant Dev (71 kg), Nikhat Sarin (50 kg), Preeti Pawar (54 kg), Jasmine Lamboria (57 kg), and Lovelina Borgohain (75 kg). The preliminary rounds for boxing are scheduled from July 27 to 30. The team will depart for Paris on July 26.

Dr. Sooraj’s journey to Paris echoes the historic participation of Dr. C.K. Laxman from Kannur, who competed in athletics at the 1924 Paris Olympics under British India. As Kerala marks the 100th anniversary of its Olympic debut, Dr. Sooraj continues this legacy, not as a competitor but as a leader and motivator for the Indian team.

Under Dr. Sooraj’s leadership, several initiatives have been launched to revive and strengthen boxing in State. The plans include bringing more national and international competitions to the State and fostering joint training programmes with foreign countries. The first phase is set to begin in Saudi Arabia, enhancing local boxers’ skills through international exposure.

Dr. Sooraj’s contributions extend to grassroots sports development through Daya Academy, which offers free training in 15 sports disciplines to over 2,000 children across Azhikode, Pallikunnu, and Payyannur. The academy has produced national-level boxing competitors and facilitated higher education opportunities for young athletes at sports hostels and centres like G.V. Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha Sai Centre.

As Kannur celebrates Dr. Sooraj’s appointment, his journey symbolises a beacon of hope and inspiration, marking a proud moment for the region and the country.