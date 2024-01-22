GIFT a SubscriptionGift
N.K. Premachandran sustains minor injuries in road accident near Mavelikara

Kollam MP sustained injuries on his face and leg

January 22, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
N.K. Premachandran (file)

N.K. Premachandran (file) | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

N.K. Premachandran, MP, sustained minor injuries when the car in which he was travelling collided with another vehicle at Puthiyakavu, near Mavelikara, in Alappuzha district of Kerala on January 22 (Monday).

The Kollam MP sustained injuries on his face and leg. He was rushed to the District Hospital, Mavelikara.

“We have carried out a thorough medical evaluation and have kept him under observation for over an hour. He was checked by an orthopaedist and a surgeon. His injuries are not serious. As per his request, we released him from the hospital around 1 p.m,” said an official of District Hospital, Mavelikara.

The police said that Mr. Premanchandran was heading to Kollam from Changanassery when the car hit a newly purchased vehicle, which was coming out of a vehicle showroom.

