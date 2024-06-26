ADVERTISEMENT

Njattuvela market, Karshaka Sabha held in Punnapra

Published - June 26, 2024 06:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Punnapra South grama panchayat in association with the local Krishi Bhavan organised a Njattuvela market and Karshaka Sabha on Wednesday.

It was inaugurated by Punnapra South panchayat president P.G. Cyrus.

As part of the Njattuvela market, sale of vegetable seedlings/seeds, saplings of coconut trees, marigold, and organic fertilizer was held.

Punnapra South panchayat vice-president Sudharma Bhuvanachandran presided over the event. Ambalappuzha block panchayat member Sathy Ramesh, agriculture officer Neeraja, and Punnapra South panchayat member Usha Francis attended the function.

