GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Njattuvela market, Karshaka Sabha held in Punnapra

Published - June 26, 2024 06:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Punnapra South grama panchayat in association with the local Krishi Bhavan organised a Njattuvela market and Karshaka Sabha on Wednesday.

It was inaugurated by Punnapra South panchayat president P.G. Cyrus.

As part of the Njattuvela market, sale of vegetable seedlings/seeds, saplings of coconut trees, marigold, and organic fertilizer was held.

Punnapra South panchayat vice-president Sudharma Bhuvanachandran presided over the event. Ambalappuzha block panchayat member Sathy Ramesh, agriculture officer Neeraja, and Punnapra South panchayat member Usha Francis attended the function.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.