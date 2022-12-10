‘Njanga’ tribal fest begins at Pookode in Wayanad

December 10, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Artistes of the P.K. Kalan Memorial Tribal Arts Centre performing Gadhika, a ritualistic art form of the Adiya tribe, at the En Ooru tribal heritage village at Pookode in Wayanad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Njanga’, a three-day tribal festival organised by the Information and Public Relations department, Wayanad, began at the En Ooru tribal heritage village at Pookode in the district on Saturday.

A traditional tribal dance performed by students of Model Residential School (MRS) for Tribal Children at Kaniyampetta; Gadhika, a ritualistic art form of the Adiya tribe performed by artistes of the P.K. Kalan Memorial Tribal Arts Centre; a tribal painting exhibition; and folk songs by tribal artistes were presented. District Collector A. Geetha inaugurated the festival.

Cultural programmes by students of MRS at Nallurnadu and a workshop on pottery will be held on Sunday.

Cultural programmes by students of MRS, Pookode, folk songs by Nanthuni music troupe, Vattakali dance of the Paniya tribe, and programmes by various tribal communities would be held on Monday, a release said.

