N.J. Nair passes away

A Deputy Editor with The Hindu, he reported on politics and finance, and was a mentor to many budding journalists

N. J. Nair, 59, Deputy Editor, The Hindu, Thiruvananthapuram Bureau, passed away at a private hospital here early Monday following a brief illness.

He joined the organisation as a senior reporter in 1995 following a six-year stint as a sub-editor in the Indian Express.

Mr. Nair followed a strict work ethic and strived to have a distinctive story for the newspaper every day. He oscillated between writing articles on public finance and politics and dabbled in human interest pieces occasionally. He went by the affectionate name ‘NJ’.

He was at the core of an extensive network of friends. They were from all walks of life and represented a microcosm of life in the capital.

Lasting impression

Mr. Nair’s affability seemed to have left a lasting impression on many. Several grieved his untimely death with a profound sense of personal loss.

He was known for his warmth, rustic sense of humour and easygoing manner. He could spot stories for colleagues on the fly and was a resource person for many. He was a mentor to many a budding journalists.

Music was an enduring passion for NJ. He was an alumnus of the Press Club Institute of Journalism (1987 batch).

Condolences pour in

Leaders cutting across political lines expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said Mr.Nair’s commitment to journalism would be long remembered.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Mr. Nair covered the State’s developmental aspirations passionately without resorting to sensationalism and embraced informed reporting.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said NJ’s endearing manner belied a sharp focus on the news. “He never sought a personal favour from anybody. Whenever we met, his sole purpose was news and nothing else,” he said.

Finance T.M. Thomas Isaac said Mr. Nair upheld the best journalistic practices epitomised by The Hindu. “He gave voice to all sides of an issue and cross-checked facts before publishing,” Dr. Isaac said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan, Law Minister A.K. Balan, IUML leader M.K. Muneer and BJP State president K. Surendran expressed their condolences to Mr. Nair’s family, among others.

Several legislators and government officials called on Mr. Nair’s sorrowing family at his residence in Pandit’s Colony at Kowdiar, here.

Mr. Nair’s body was kept at the Press Club for friends and acquintances to pay their last respects and was cremated later at Shanthi Kavadam crematorium.

Mr. Nair is survived by his wife, Sumam. S. Kurup, and sons Siddarth (final year MBA student in Brisbane, Australia) and Gautam (Test House, Technopark), and sister Geeta.