ADVERTISEMENT

Niyukthi mega job fair on Saturday

Published - September 06, 2024 11:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 75 prominent companies from Technopark, and sectors like hospitality, paramedical, automobile, finance, and marketing will take part in the Niyukthi mega job fair to be held at Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fair is being organised by the Employment department as part of the government’s 100-day programme.

Candidates with qualifications such as SSLC, Plus Two, graduation, postgraduation, diploma, ITI, B.Tech., MBA, MCA, paramedical, nursing, and hotel management will get job opportunities at the fair. Nearly 5,000 vacancies are available. Registration is free. Spot registration is also available. Those who have registered should reach the college at 9 a.m. with their admit cards and bio data.

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the fair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US