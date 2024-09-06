GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Niyukthi mega job fair on Saturday

Published - September 06, 2024 11:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 75 prominent companies from Technopark, and sectors like hospitality, paramedical, automobile, finance, and marketing will take part in the Niyukthi mega job fair to be held at Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, on Saturday.

The fair is being organised by the Employment department as part of the government’s 100-day programme.

Candidates with qualifications such as SSLC, Plus Two, graduation, postgraduation, diploma, ITI, B.Tech., MBA, MCA, paramedical, nursing, and hotel management will get job opportunities at the fair. Nearly 5,000 vacancies are available. Registration is free. Spot registration is also available. Those who have registered should reach the college at 9 a.m. with their admit cards and bio data.

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the fair.

Published - September 06, 2024 11:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.