Niyukthi mega job fair on Saturday

As many as 75 prominent companies from Technopark, and sectors like hospitality, paramedical, automobile, finance, and marketing will take part in the Niyukthi mega job fair to be held at Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, on Saturday.

The fair is being organised by the Employment department as part of the government’s 100-day programme.

Candidates with qualifications such as SSLC, Plus Two, graduation, postgraduation, diploma, ITI, B.Tech., MBA, MCA, paramedical, nursing, and hotel management will get job opportunities at the fair. Nearly 5,000 vacancies are available. Registration is free. Spot registration is also available. Those who have registered should reach the college at 9 a.m. with their admit cards and bio data.

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the fair.