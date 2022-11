Niyukthi job fair in Kalpetta on Saturday The Hindu Bureau ADVERTISEMENT The district-level Niyukthi job fair, organised by the Wayanad District Employment Exchange, will be held at the WMO Arts and Sciences College at Muttil on Saturday. T. Siddique, MLA, will inaugurate the fair at 10 a.m. Over 1,000 vacancies have been reported, and many prominent recruiters will attend the fair, say organisers. ADVERTISEMENT

