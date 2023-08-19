Niyukthi job fair: 228 get employment

August 19, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 228 aspirants secured appointment at a Niyukthi mega job fair held at the Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Pappanamcode, here on Saturday.

The fair was organised by the Thiruvananthapuram model district employment exchange under the National Employment Service (Kerala) department.

The job fair shortlisted 756 jobseekers to various establishments. A total of 73 job providers and 1,365 aspirants participated in the job fair that was inaugurated by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty.

Employment director Veena N. Madhavan, Labour secretary Ajit Kumar, ward councillor Asha Nath G.S., and college Principal C. Satheesh Kumar were among those present.