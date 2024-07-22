NIV team reaches Malappuram; genomic survey soon

A team of experts from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, reached the district on Monday in order to collect samples from bats. They will conduct a genomic survey of Nipah virus by visiting infected areas.

A Central team of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying too is expected to reach the district soon to conduct a study on bats colonies. They will conduct a mapping of bats with the help of the Forest department.

Minister for Health Veena George said here on Monday that the measures to parry an outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus were in the right direction. She said that isolation of the people who came in contact with the 15-year-old boy who died of Nipah would be ensured.

MPs, MLAs, and other people’s representatives assured their support to tackle Nipah in the district.

The Minister said a mobile laboratory of the NIV would begin work from Tuesday. Experts from the NIV reached the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, on Monday and examined the facilities. Ms. George said the mobile laboratory would help conduct more tests.

Plus-One allotment

The Plus-One supplementary allotment was held in the district on Monday as per the Nipah protocol. Officials said the allotment process would continue on Tuesday with restrictions and social distancing.

Ms. George requested the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The allotment to polytechnic colleges too would be held as per the Nipah protocol.

The government banned pension mustering in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats until the Nipah scare is over. The mustering time in those panchayats will be extended, said the authorities.

The Minister said the mustering in other parts of Malappuram should be done as per the Nipah protocol.