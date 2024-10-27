ADVERTISEMENT

Nitya Chaitanya Yati birth centenary celebrations to begin on October 29 in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - October 27, 2024 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Celebrations marking the birth centenary of Nitya Chaitanya Yati will be held at the Vylopilly Samskrithi Bhavan campus here on October 29 and October 30.

A highlight of the event is an art exhibition of meditations on Sree Narayana Guru’s Atmopadesa Satakam by Andrew Larkin, a disciple of Nitya Chaitanya Yati. ‘Saundarya Lahari and Sri Chakra,’ an audio-visual composition by Yati Durant will be live-streamed on the second day.

The two-day event is being organised by the Narayana Gurukula and the Gurukula Study Circle, Thiruvananthapuram.

Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi will inaugurate the celebrations at 10.30 a.m. on October 29. Swami Tyageeswaran will preside. Peter Oppenheimer, the editor of Love and Blessings: The Autobiography of Guru Nitya Chaitanya Yati, will speak at the event. Swami Tyageeswaran will preside. Muni Narayana Prasad will deliver a keynote address on October 30. Nitya Chaitanya Yati’s disciples will also share their memories of him and his teachings on the occasion.

