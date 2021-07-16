Nitta Gelatin to invest more in Kerala

The Nitta Gelatin group of Japan has plans to invest more in Kerala, Managing Director of Nitta Gelatin Ltd Sajiv K. Menon has said.

He was meeting with Industries Minister P. Rajeeve here on Thursday.

“The support received from the successive governments in Kerala has given the Japanese group the confidence to make more investments in the State,” Mr. Menon said. A pressnote quoting him said the expansion project announced during Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan’s visit to Japan in November 2019 was steadily progressing, despite the unavailability of raw materials due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Menon apprised the Minister about the problems that would be faced by the industries in the Kakkanad belt with regard to availability of fresh water once the operation of Water Metro was extended up to the Smart City. The Minister said the government would work out a solution to protect the needs of the industries while taking forward the innovative project in passenger transportation along the waterways.

Nitta Gelatin, a joint venture between the Nitta Gelatin Group of Japan and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, manufactures pharmaceutical grade gelatin that goes into the manufacture of medical capsules. The plants in Kerala have been in operation for over 45 years and more than half of the production is exported to leading pharma players worldwide.