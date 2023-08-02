Nitta Gelatin representatives meet CM

August 02, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Koichi Ogata, global Chief Executive Officer of the Osaka-based Nitta Gelatin group, met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, during his interaction with Mr. Ogata, inquired about the promise of investment in the State made during the former’s visit to Japan. Mr. Ogata said the investment scheme had suffered a setback owing to some global problems but was back on track now. The company’s next director board would approve development projects to the tune of ₹200 crore, he told the Chief Minister.

Mr. Ogata expressed his gratitude for the State government’s support for the functioning of the company in the State. The company’s products manufactured in the State were being exported around the world. Ties with the trade unions in the company in the State were good, and it had helped in the smooth functioning of the company to a large extent, Mr. Ogata said.

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. is one of the main manufacturers of products for the pharmaceutical industry.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s Office, was attended by Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. managing director Sajiv K. Menon, director Shinya Takahashi, and Industries Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, who is also Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. chairman.

