ADVERTISEMENT

Nitin Madhukar Jamdar sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

Updated - September 26, 2024 11:52 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administers the oath of office. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also in attendance during swearing-in ceremony

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar being felicitated by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after swearing in as the Chief Justice of Kerala at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on September 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Kerala at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also in attendance during the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan read out the warrant of appointment of the Chief Justice on the occasion.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Law Minister P. Rajeeve, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and judges of the Kerala High Court were also among those who turned up for the ceremony.

Related Stories

Former Bombay HC judge

The Chief Justice, who succeeded Ashish Jitendra Desai, was previously a judge of the Bombay High Court. A native of Solapur in Maharashtra, Justice Jamdar practised at the Bombay High Court in diverse fields, primarily in administrative and constitutional law.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He represented various public bodies such as zilla parishads, municipal councils, municipal corporations and universities. He had also represented the Bar Council of India and the High Court administration, and served as a Senior Standing Counsel for the Union of India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US