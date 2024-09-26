GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nitin Madhukar Jamdar sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administers the oath of office. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also in attendance during swearing-in ceremony

Updated - September 26, 2024 11:52 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar being felicitated by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after swearing in as the Chief Justice of Kerala at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on September 26, 2024.

Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar being felicitated by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after swearing in as the Chief Justice of Kerala at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on September 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Kerala at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also in attendance during the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan read out the warrant of appointment of the Chief Justice on the occasion.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Law Minister P. Rajeeve, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and judges of the Kerala High Court were also among those who turned up for the ceremony.

Former Bombay HC judge

The Chief Justice, who succeeded Ashish Jitendra Desai, was previously a judge of the Bombay High Court. A native of Solapur in Maharashtra, Justice Jamdar practised at the Bombay High Court in diverse fields, primarily in administrative and constitutional law.

He represented various public bodies such as zilla parishads, municipal councils, municipal corporations and universities. He had also represented the Bar Council of India and the High Court administration, and served as a Senior Standing Counsel for the Union of India.

Published - September 26, 2024 11:34 am IST

