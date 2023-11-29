HamberMenu
Nitin Gadkari flags off luxury cruise vessel ‘Classic Imperial’ in Kerala

Nitin Gadkari says cruise tourism holds great prospects for India, specially Kerala, in the background of the decision to convert rivers into waterways

November 29, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Classic Imperial

Classic Imperial | Photo Credit: SPEICIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said cruise tourism holds great prospects for India, specially Kerala, in the background of the decision to convert rivers into waterways.

He was speaking virtually to mark the inauguration of ‘Classic Imperial’, a luxury cruise vessel in Kochi on November 29 (Wednesday).

A press release from the organisers of the programme said that the Union Minister lauded the commissioning of the vessel. He said that the vessel has brought out professional excellence and entrepreneurial skills. The Union Minister congratulated Nishith K. John, the entrepreneur behind the luxury cruiser, and promised all support.

The vessel was inaugurated at the Neo classic Boat Jetty at Marine Drive. The programme was attended by Kochi Corporation Mayor M. Anilkumar, Hibi Eden, MP, T. J. Vinod, MLA, and GCDA chairman K. Chandran Pillai

The makers of ‘Classic Imperial’ claim that it is the largest such vessel built in Kerala. The vessel can accommodate 150 people at a time. The vessel has been built to Indian Registrar of Shipping specifications for safety. The work on the vessel started in March 2020 but the spread of COVID-19 had delayed its progress.

