Nitin Agrawal posted as Road Safety Commissioner

Nitin Agrawal who has returned from Central deputation has been posted as Road Safety Commissioner in the State. He has been posted after creating the ex-cadre post of Road Safety Commissioner in the grade of Director General of Police for a period till December 31, 2024. The post is also declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Director, Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau under Rule 12 of Indian Police Service (Pay) Rules, 2016, said a statement from the office of the Chief Minister

