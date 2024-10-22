ADVERTISEMENT

Nitin Agrawal posted as Road Safety Commissioner

Published - October 22, 2024 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nitin Agrawal who has returned from Central deputation has been posted as Road Safety Commissioner in the State. He has been posted after creating the ex-cadre post of Road Safety Commissioner in the grade of Director General of Police for a period till December 31, 2024. The post is also declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Director, Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau under Rule 12 of Indian Police Service (Pay) Rules, 2016, said a statement from the office of the Chief Minister 

