GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nitin Agrawal posted as Road Safety Commissioner

Published - October 22, 2024 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nitin Agrawal who has returned from Central deputation has been posted as Road Safety Commissioner in the State. He has been posted after creating the ex-cadre post of Road Safety Commissioner in the grade of Director General of Police for a period till December 31, 2024. The post is also declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Director, Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau under Rule 12 of Indian Police Service (Pay) Rules, 2016, said a statement from the office of the Chief Minister 

Published - October 22, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.