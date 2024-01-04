NITI Aayog Vice Chairman holds meeting with Chief Minister, Finance Minister

January 04, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday sought NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery’s intervention in resolving the problems faced by Kerala on account of the Central government’s stands on the State’s borrowing limit and the Central share in schemes.

Mr. Bery, who is on a visit to Thiruvananthapuram, held discussions with Mr. Vijayan, Finance Minister K N. Balagopal and senior government officials.

With sustainable development in mind, the State has been realising major infrastructure projects through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) since 2016. This has, however, led to the Centre imposing curbs on the state’s borrowing limit. The State is also facing problems in securing its eligible Central share. These issues have resulted in a financial crunch for Kerala, Mr. Vijayan said.

At the meeting, Mr. Bery observed that the economic empowerment of States was vital to the nation’s progress, a Statement issued by the government said. The State Support Mission, an initiative by NITI Aayog, is designed to assist the States to achieve their socio-economic goals.

Under the Mission, NITI Aayog will also extend its support to States for establishing State Institutions for Transformation (SITs), Mr. Bery said. the SITs serve as a multidisciplinary resource unit, driving development strategies in the States and Union Territories.

Chief Secretary V. Venu; State Planning Board Vice Chairman V. K. Ramachandran; K. N. Abraham (Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister); Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs; and Principal Secretary (Finance) Rabindra Kumar Agarwal; and Principal Secretary (Industries) Suman Billa were present at the meeting.